ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology (ZBIO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:ZBIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZBIO traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,868. ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $28.83.
