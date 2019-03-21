ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:ZBIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBIO traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,868. ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $28.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/proshares-ultrapro-short-nasdaq-biotechnology-zbio-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-01.html.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.