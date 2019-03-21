ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (SZK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

SZK remained flat at $$14.81 during trading on Thursday. 2,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

