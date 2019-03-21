Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SunOpta, Inc. (STKL)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. SunOpta makes up 0.9% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of SunOpta worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STKL. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

STKL stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.20. SunOpta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. As a group, analysts expect that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mike Buick bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $80,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lovas Katrina Houde bought 43,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 253,202 shares of company stock worth $728,663 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

