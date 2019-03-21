Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Receives $75.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.57.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $288,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,500,319.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,561,000 after acquiring an additional 90,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,511,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,561,000 after acquiring an additional 90,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,145,000 after acquiring an additional 222,229 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,283,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PB traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.71. 959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,828. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $77.19.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.57%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.