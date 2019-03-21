Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx(R). Protalix’s unique expression system presents a proprietary method for developing recombinant proteins in a cost-effective, industrial-scale manner. Protalix’s first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

Protalix Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.83.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,236 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

