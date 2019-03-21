Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRTO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/18/2019 – Proteon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Proteon Therapeutics was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – Proteon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing pharmaceuticals to address the medical needs of patients with kidney and vascular diseases. It is developing PRT-201, a recombinant human elastase, applied in a single treatment to the external surface of arteries and veins during an open surgical procedure or an endovascular intervention. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

2/28/2019 – Proteon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing pharmaceuticals to address the medical needs of patients with kidney and vascular diseases. It is developing PRT-201, a recombinant human elastase, applied in a single treatment to the external surface of arteries and veins during an open surgical procedure or an endovascular intervention. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

2/22/2019 – Proteon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing pharmaceuticals to address the medical needs of patients with kidney and vascular diseases. It is developing PRT-201, a recombinant human elastase, applied in a single treatment to the external surface of arteries and veins during an open surgical procedure or an endovascular intervention. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

2/16/2019 – Proteon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing pharmaceuticals to address the medical needs of patients with kidney and vascular diseases. It is developing PRT-201, a recombinant human elastase, applied in a single treatment to the external surface of arteries and veins during an open surgical procedure or an endovascular intervention. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

2/11/2019 – Proteon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/9/2019 – Proteon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing pharmaceuticals to address the medical needs of patients with kidney and vascular diseases. It is developing PRT-201, a recombinant human elastase, applied in a single treatment to the external surface of arteries and veins during an open surgical procedure or an endovascular intervention. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

2/1/2019 – Proteon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing pharmaceuticals to address the medical needs of patients with kidney and vascular diseases. It is developing PRT-201, a recombinant human elastase, applied in a single treatment to the external surface of arteries and veins during an open surgical procedure or an endovascular intervention. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

1/26/2019 – Proteon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing pharmaceuticals to address the medical needs of patients with kidney and vascular diseases. It is developing PRT-201, a recombinant human elastase, applied in a single treatment to the external surface of arteries and veins during an open surgical procedure or an endovascular intervention. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

1/25/2019 – Proteon Therapeutics was given a new $3.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PRTO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,446. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.79. Proteon Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

Get Proteon Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proteon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTO. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,523,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to improve hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.