Provident Financial (PFG) Price Target Cut to GBX 540 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.77) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 753 ($9.84) to GBX 664 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 658.50 ($8.60).

Get Provident Financial alerts:

LON:PFG opened at GBX 529.20 ($6.91) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 21.08. Provident Financial has a one year low of GBX 482.10 ($6.30) and a one year high of GBX 722 ($9.43).

In other Provident Financial news, insider Ken Mullen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.75), for a total value of £4,744 ($6,198.88).

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.