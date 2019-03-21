Provident Financial (PROV) Upgraded by Hovde Group to “Outperform”

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. FIG Partners raised shares of Provident Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

PROV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $149.97 million, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other news, COO Donavon P. Ternes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $100,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 442,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 34,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 904.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

