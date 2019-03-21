Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pra Group Inc (PRAA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Pra Group worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,848,000 after purchasing an additional 596,684 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRAA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pra Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Pra Group in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pra Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of PRAA opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.84. Pra Group Inc has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $43.75.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

