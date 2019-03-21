Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Multi-Color Co. (LABL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) by 115.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Multi-Color were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Multi-Color by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Multi-Color by 54.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Multi-Color during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Multi-Color by 35.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Multi-Color by 37.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 34,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABL opened at $50.01 on Thursday. Multi-Color Co. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $71.94. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. Multi-Color had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Multi-Color Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Multi-Color’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Multi-Color from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Multi-Color in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Multi-Color from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Sidoti cut Multi-Color from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Multi-Color from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

About Multi-Color

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

