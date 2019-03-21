Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,234 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of Kelly Services worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KELYA opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.83. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $32.31.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

In related news, insider Olivier Thirot sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $119,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Carroll sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $107,366.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,547.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,487 shares of company stock worth $411,008. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KELYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

