Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 71,393 Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (IDCC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 71,393 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDCC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the third quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,239,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after acquiring an additional 79,520 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 19.5% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 71,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after acquiring an additional 79,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 47,102 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDCC stock opened at $65.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $85.85. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.19.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other InterDigital Wireless news, CEO William J. Merritt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $1,074,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. B. Riley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

InterDigital Wireless Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

