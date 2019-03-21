Prudential PLC Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.23% of Caterpillar worth $175,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,811,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,595,773,000 after purchasing an additional 534,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,811,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,595,773,000 after purchasing an additional 534,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,985,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,572,725,000 after purchasing an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6,835.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,054,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923,946 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,379,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,652,000 after purchasing an additional 134,479 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. OTR Global lowered Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.24.

CAT opened at $133.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $161.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

