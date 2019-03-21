PTC Inc (PTC) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 8,190.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,497,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,607 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their target price on PTC from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Shares of PTC opened at $92.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 103.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. PTC Inc has a one year low of $74.77 and a one year high of $107.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $334.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.70 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 85,740 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $7,275,896.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 679,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,653,120.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,298,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,027 shares of company stock valued at $13,535,308. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

