Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,268 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,545,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,120 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 58.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 298,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 109,661 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 481,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 78,681 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 55.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 189,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 67,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

PPT opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

