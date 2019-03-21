Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Mammoth Energy Services Inc Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mammoth Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 15th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of TUSK opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $795.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.95. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.30.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.78. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Mammoth Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 50.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.