Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Southwestern Energy Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

SWN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

SWN stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.29. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,419,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 990,191 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1,837.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 303,578 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,073,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 210,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

