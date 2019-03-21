Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA) Issued By Cormark

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for WestJet Airlines in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for WestJet Airlines’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.25 price target on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestJet Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.98.

WJA stock opened at C$18.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.70. WestJet Airlines has a twelve month low of C$16.71 and a twelve month high of C$24.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. WestJet Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

About WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

