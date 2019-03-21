Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Raised by Piper Jaffray Companies

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHK. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.72 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

NYSE:CHK opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Ryan acquired 200,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 563,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,969.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archie W. Dunham acquired 2,100,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $4,137,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,347,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,414,328.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

