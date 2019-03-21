Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Saul Centers Inc (BFS) Lowered by Analyst

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Saul Centers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $45.49 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 15,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

