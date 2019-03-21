Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for HD Supply Holdings Inc Issued By William Blair (HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of HD Supply in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. William Blair also issued estimates for HD Supply’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HDS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.96 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

HDS stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HD Supply has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 588,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $22,184,793.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,251,545 shares of company stock valued at $123,065,335. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

