QAD Inc. (QADA) President Sells $93,000.00 in Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,543,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,253,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $886.27 million, a P/E ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.27. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QADA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley set a $62.00 price target on shares of QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of QAD from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QAD by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,672,000 after purchasing an additional 175,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QAD by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 792,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,157,000 after buying an additional 52,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in QAD by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,422,000 after buying an additional 52,059 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in QAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QAD by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 342,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 36,203 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

