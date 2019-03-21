QS Investors LLC Buys Shares of 212,200 EZCORP Inc (EZPW)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 212,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.38% of EZCORP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Loews Corp boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 13,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EZPW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $9.36 on Thursday. EZCORP Inc has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $523.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.69.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EZCORP Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

