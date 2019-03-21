QS Investors LLC Invests $1.57 Million in HNI Corp (HNI)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in HNI by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in HNI during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HNI in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti cut HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HNI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. HNI Corp has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.93 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HNI Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

In other HNI news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $210,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/qs-investors-llc-invests-1-57-million-in-hni-corp-hni.html.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, and Taiwan. The company's Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.