QS Investors LLC Raises Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $64,806.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,495.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J William Morrow sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $36,977.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,476 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $135.08 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.03 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.25% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

