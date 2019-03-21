Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 435,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $702,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,539.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $337,864.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,724 shares of company stock worth $1,199,363 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $88.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $106.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/quest-diagnostics-inc-dgx-holdings-decreased-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.