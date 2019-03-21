Quidel Co. (QDEL) SVP Sells $989,332.00 in Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 14,549 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $989,332.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $67.29 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Quidel had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $132.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QDEL. Raymond James cut their price objective on Quidel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Quidel from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Quidel to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,909,000 after buying an additional 152,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,929,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,909,000 after buying an additional 152,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Quidel by 15.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 963,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,792,000 after purchasing an additional 131,980 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Quidel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Quidel Co. (QDEL) SVP Sells $989,332.00 in Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/quidel-co-qdel-svp-sells-989332-00-in-stock.html.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.