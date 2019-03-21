Radian Group Inc (RDN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 527,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Radian Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,058,000 after buying an additional 84,396 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,322,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,001,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

NYSE RDN opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. Radian Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.07 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 47.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 18th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Radian Group Inc (RDN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/radian-group-inc-rdn-shares-sold-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.