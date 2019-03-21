RadNet Inc. (RDNT) VP Mark Stolper Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) VP Mark Stolper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $224,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RDNT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.75. 12,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,228. RadNet Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $713.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.20.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.41. RadNet had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $257.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,372,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,209,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,644,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 670,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in RadNet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,669,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,669,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

