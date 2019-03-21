Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 857,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,616 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 784.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 790,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 701,168 shares during the last quarter.

RRC opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Range Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 53.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.37.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,453.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Funk purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $222,518.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

