Range Resources Corp. (RRC) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.35 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 53.20%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RRC. TheStreet lowered Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Range Resources to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

RRC stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.08%.

In other news, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Funk purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $222,518.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,457,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,211,000 after buying an additional 771,511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Range Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,655,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,401,000 after buying an additional 461,780 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,825,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Range Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,424,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,049,000 after buying an additional 1,159,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 9,258.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,341,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,254,000 after buying an additional 7,262,631 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

