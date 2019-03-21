Ranger Investment Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,126 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Hillview Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, President Steven F. Retzloff purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $469,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $672,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Nichols III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $36,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,650 shares of company stock worth $1,021,152 and sold 36,561 shares worth $1,367,567. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABTX opened at $34.77 on Thursday. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on Allegiance Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.32.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

