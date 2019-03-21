Ranger Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,393 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 1.20% of Green Brick Partners worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRBK. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $448.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler purchased 6,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $55,453.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

