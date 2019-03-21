Ranger Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 268 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $105.51 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $85.19 and a 12-month high of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.41). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $633.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $173,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Soliman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $36,543.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,971.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $626,158 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Oppenheimer set a $158.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.86.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

