Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,379 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.14% of Rapid7 worth $46,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,170,000 after acquiring an additional 190,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,281,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,170,000 after acquiring an additional 190,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,818,000 after buying an additional 70,008 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3,076.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,292,000 after buying an additional 1,188,140 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,085,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after buying an additional 86,396 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Rapid7 Inc has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $51.68.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.66 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 57.61% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 87,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $4,001,568.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,555 shares of company stock worth $7,933,323 over the last three months. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/rapid7-inc-rpd-stake-lessened-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.