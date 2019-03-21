Rational (RAA) PT Set at €598.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €598.00 ($695.35) price target on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RAA. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) target price on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($581.40) target price on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) target price on Rational and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Independent Research set a €570.00 ($662.79) target price on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €600.00 ($697.67) target price on Rational and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €581.44 ($676.10).

Get Rational alerts:

FRA RAA opened at €556.50 ($647.09) on Monday. Rational has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($691.88).

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.