Raven Industries (RAVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $88.02 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 13.82%.

Raven Industries stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,232. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.34. Raven Industries has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Raven Industries by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Raven Industries by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Raven Industries by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAVN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

