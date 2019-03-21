Raymond James & Associates Acquires 20,640 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.25% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $259,000. 28.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE:TYG opened at $23.82 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $30.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raymond James & Associates Acquires 20,640 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/raymond-james-associates-acquires-20640-shares-of-tortoise-energy-infrastructure-corp-tyg.html.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.