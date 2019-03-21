Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,739 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Howard Hughes worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,222,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,570,000 after buying an additional 47,786 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 452,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,211,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Kevin Orrock sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $73,938.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,693 shares in the company, valued at $737,758.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $108.69 on Thursday. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12 month low of $89.51 and a 12 month high of $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $464.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.02 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

