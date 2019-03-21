Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,510 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6,620.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.

PPA stock opened at $57.63 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $45.98 and a 52 week high of $62.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

