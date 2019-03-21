Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cineplex (CGX)

Cineplex (TSE:CGX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a C$31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGX. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.63.

TSE CGX opened at C$24.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.76, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$22.88 and a twelve month high of C$36.65.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$428.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$425.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cineplex will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

