Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,972 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 266,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 206,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 263,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYN shares. TheStreet lowered Rayonier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Rayonier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.98 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on Rayonier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.49.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

