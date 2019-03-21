Realty Income Corp (O) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 63,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Realty Income by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE O opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.18. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Realty Income Corp (O) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/realty-income-corp-o-shares-sold-by-hilltop-holdings-inc.html.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.