Red Lion Hotels (RLH) versus Accor (ACRFF) Head to Head Analysis

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) and Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Red Lion Hotels alerts:

75.6% of Red Lion Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Red Lion Hotels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Lion Hotels and Accor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Lion Hotels $135.85 million 1.42 $1.96 million ($0.45) -17.44 Accor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Red Lion Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Accor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Red Lion Hotels and Accor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Lion Hotels 0 0 1 0 3.00 Accor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Red Lion Hotels currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.61%. Given Red Lion Hotels’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Red Lion Hotels is more favorable than Accor.

Profitability

This table compares Red Lion Hotels and Accor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Lion Hotels 1.44% -9.57% -6.65% Accor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Red Lion Hotels beats Accor on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands. As of December 31, 2017, it had a network of 1,061 franchised hotels, including a total of 65,200 rooms. The company was formerly known as WestCoast Hospitality Corporation and changed its name to Red Lion Hotels Corporation in September 2005. Red Lion Hotels Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through HotelServices, Hotels Assets, and New Businesses segments. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also offers digital services for hotels: digital sales through VeryChic, which operates a Website and mobile applications offering private sales of luxury and upscale hotel rooms and breaks; and concierge services, as well as rents private luxury homes. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Lion Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Lion Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.