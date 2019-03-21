Redt Energy (RED) Trading Down 6.7%

Redt Energy PLC (LON:RED) fell 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 4,151,575 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 916,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Separately, VSA Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redt Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

Redt Energy Company Profile (LON:RED)

redT energy plc, formerly Camco Clean Energy plc, is engaged in developing and supplying energy storage systems based on vanadium redox flow technology for on and off-grid applications. The Company’s segments include US business, Africa Clean Energy business, redT Energy Storage business and Group (Other).

