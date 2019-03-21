Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RS. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $88.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $97.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director David H. Hannah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $2,137,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $274,155.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,518.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,562 shares of company stock worth $9,177,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7,017.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,033,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,001,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,819,000 after acquiring an additional 768,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,211,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,234,000 after acquiring an additional 324,634 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 790,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,229,000 after acquiring an additional 218,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

