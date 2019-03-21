Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Huntsman Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,641,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,755,000 after acquiring an additional 314,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Huntsman by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,641,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,755,000 after acquiring an additional 314,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,347,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,046,000 after acquiring an additional 947,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Huntsman by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,334,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,322 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Huntsman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,682,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

