Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS)

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON: BATS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/20/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on the stock.

3/18/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads was given a new GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 4,900 ($64.03) price target on the stock.

3/14/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/13/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on the stock.

3/12/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/12/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on the stock.

3/11/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads was given a new GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads was given a new GBX 4,010 ($52.40) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/4/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads was given a new GBX 3,210 ($41.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 4,000 ($52.27). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on the stock.

2/28/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 4,860 ($63.50) to GBX 4,910 ($64.16). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on the stock.

2/28/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,795 ($36.52).

2/26/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 2,950 ($38.55) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94). They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads was given a new GBX 4,860 ($63.50) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/8/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/30/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/24/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on the stock.

1/24/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,156.50 ($41.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $66.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.99. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12 month low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,339 ($56.70).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.66) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $48.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In other British American Tobacco Plc Ads news, insider Ben Stevens purchased 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,883 ($37.67) per share, with a total value of £19,863.87 ($25,955.66).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

