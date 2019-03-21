Research Analysts Set Expectations for Airgain Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (AIRG)

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airgain in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Airgain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of AIRG opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 1.68. Airgain has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Airgain by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 28,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Airgain by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gen3 Capital Partners, Llc sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $63,390.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jacob Suen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $322,355 in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

