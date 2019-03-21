Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Stake Lowered by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc reduced its holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPAI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $15.00 price target on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.58. Retail Properties of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 16.09%. Retail Properties of America’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.1656 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

